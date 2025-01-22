Menu Explore
CGST Chandigarh zone organises cultural meet

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 22, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The Central Revenue Sports and Cultural Board (CRSCB) north zone cultural meet 2025, organised by CGST zone Chandigarh, commenced on Tuesday at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42. The two-day extravaganza, which will continue on Wednesday, brings together participants from various zones of CGST and income tax departments to showcase their talents in diverse cultural categories.

Chief guest Amrapalli Das, IRS, principal chief commissioner, income tax, NWR Chandigarh, being welcomed at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42. (HT Photo)
The event was inaugurated by chief guest Amrapalli Das, IRS, principal chief commissioner, income tax, NWR Chandigarh. The guest of honour Jagreeti Sen Negi, IRS, chief commissioner, CGST zone Chandigarh, applauded the participants for their enthusiasm.

The meet aims to celebrate the vibrant cultural heritage of India through competitions in music vocal light Hindustani, music vocal classical, group songs, group dances, and several other categories. The event provides a platform for fostering camaraderie and collaboration among the officers and staff of CGST and income tax departments and also highlights their artistic excellence. It also aims to promote holistic growth and unity.

The programme will feature various performances and an award ceremony on its second day.

