Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CH01CF vehicle number series: Register for e-auction from July 23
Only those who have purchased vehicles using a Chandigarh address will be allowed to participate. (HT File Photo)
Only those who have purchased vehicles using a Chandigarh address will be allowed to participate. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

CH01CF vehicle number series: Register for e-auction from July 23

The registration will continue till 5pm on July 30; the e-auction/bidding will be held from 10am on July 31 to 5pm on August 2.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:02 AM IST

The Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) will from July 23 start registrations for participation in the e-auction for the new series “CH01CF” . It will continue till 5pm on July 30. The e-auction/bidding will be held from 10am on July 31 to 5pm on August 2.

Also, leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series- “CH01CE”, “CH01CD”, “CH01CC”, “CH01CB”, “CH01CA”, CH01BZ”, “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BU”, “CH01-BT” and “CH01-BS” will also be auctioned.

The owner of the vehicle can register on the National Transport website https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN). The link for the same is available on the UT transport department’s website www.chdtransport.gov.in. Only those who have purchased the vehicle using a Chandigarh address will be allowed to participate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.