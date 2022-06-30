Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday.
Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the IMD, pre-monsoon showers are the rains recorded in the city up to 72 hours before the official onset of monsoon, which is declared when the system enters the region and rain is experienced continuously for two days.
The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1°C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4°C on Tuesday to 28°C on Wednesday.
IMD Chandigarh director, Manmohan Singh, said, “Monsoon is expected to start on Thursday or Friday in Chandigarh. Rain is expected to continue for the next three days up to July 2.”
Car washed away
The pre-monsoon showers brought traffic to a halt on the Chandigarh-Majri road near Dadumajra. Two persons had a narrow escape as their car was washed away in overflowing Patiala ki Rao near Dadumajra. Police said the two persons in the car were rescued and even the car was pulled out using a JCB. Patiala ki Rao, a seasonal rivulet that flows from Chandigarh towards Punjab, was flooded owing to heavy rains on the foothills of Shivalik range. The traffic on this route was halted for about 30 minutes.
In Mohali, officials said no waterlogging incidents were reported. Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said, “Sewer lines are being cleaned manually and mechanically and the municipal corporation is gearing up to face monsoon this season. All roads and lanes too are being cleaned regularly so that we do not face waterlogging.
However, roads were seen flooded in Nayagaon locality of Mohali, which falls in the foothills of Shivalik.
Prohibition on going near water bodies in P’kula
-
Bid to upskill: Delhi govt to map jail inmates’ educational qualifications
The Aam Aadmi Party government will survey the educational qualifications and interests of nearly 20,000 inmates currently lodged in Delhi's jails, officials said on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the upskilling project with director-general (prisons) Sandeep Goel, secretary, education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the education department. A Delhi government official said skill training is likely to take place inside the three jail complexes.
-
2 bulletproof vehicles, 38 armed cops guarded Lawrence Bishnoi during Punjab move: Cops
New Delhi: At least two bullet proof vehicles, 10 cars and 54 police personnel, including 38 armed guards, protect key accused in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, while transporting him to courts in Punjab from the Mandoli jail in Delhi, according to documents the Punjab Police submitted to a Delhi court last week. HT has seen a copy of the documents. The police also arrested two gunmen involved in the crime.
-
Gujarat BJP team found no faults in Delhi govt-run schools, hospitals: Manish Sisodia
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656612579143
-
One held, 2 juveniles apprehended for shooting at jail official’s home in Delhi
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man from western Uttar Pradesh was arrested and hBaliyan and his juvenile associate'stwo juvenile associates apprehended by the special cell of the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi's Holambi Khurd village near Bawana on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Three bullets were fired – two by the alleged accused and the third by the police team. However, nobody was hurt in the gunfight, police said.
-
12 prisoners, 7 officers hurt during clashes at Delhi’s Tihar jail
New Delhi: Prisoners in Tihar jail clashed with the guards on Wednesday afternoon, injuring several of them during a search conducted by prison officers, officials aware of the incident said on Thursday. At least 12 prisoners were injured and rushed to the jail's dispensary, and four of them were referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital for further treatment. Sevenprison guards also suffered injuries during the incident, officials added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics