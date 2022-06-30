Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down

Monsoon is likely to be declared in Chandigarh on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department
A car being washed away in the overflowing Patiala ki Rao near Dadumajra on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
A car being washed away in the overflowing Patiala ki Rao near Dadumajra on Wednesday.
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday.

Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the IMD, pre-monsoon showers are the rains recorded in the city up to 72 hours before the official onset of monsoon, which is declared when the system enters the region and rain is experienced continuously for two days.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1°C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4°C on Tuesday to 28°C on Wednesday.

IMD Chandigarh director, Manmohan Singh, said, “Monsoon is expected to start on Thursday or Friday in Chandigarh. Rain is expected to continue for the next three days up to July 2.”

Car washed away

The pre-monsoon showers brought traffic to a halt on the Chandigarh-Majri road near Dadumajra. Two persons had a narrow escape as their car was washed away in overflowing Patiala ki Rao near Dadumajra. Police said the two persons in the car were rescued and even the car was pulled out using a JCB. Patiala ki Rao, a seasonal rivulet that flows from Chandigarh towards Punjab, was flooded owing to heavy rains on the foothills of Shivalik range. The traffic on this route was halted for about 30 minutes.

In Mohali, officials said no waterlogging incidents were reported. Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said, “Sewer lines are being cleaned manually and mechanically and the municipal corporation is gearing up to face monsoon this season. All roads and lanes too are being cleaned regularly so that we do not face waterlogging.

However, roads were seen flooded in Nayagaon locality of Mohali, which falls in the foothills of Shivalik.

Prohibition on going near water bodies in P’kula

Panchkula Ahead of the onset of monsoon, Panchkula police prohibited people from going near or entering the rivers and rivulets in the district. The prohibitory orders, issued by deputy commissioner of police Surender Pal Singh under Section 144, will remain in force till September 30. People have been advised to stay away from the waters of Ghaggar, Kaushalya, Sirsa, Jhajjra and Tangri rivers and the distributaries. Besides, they have also been asked to keep their livestock away.

Thursday, June 30, 2022
