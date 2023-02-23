Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 10-day public health leadership training kicks off at PGIMER

Chandigarh: 10-day public health leadership training kicks off at PGIMER

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 23, 2023 03:45 AM IST

More than 1,000 senior delegates from 81 countries have already enhanced their skills through this flagship leadership training programme of the Indian Technical Economic Cooperation, Union ministry of external affairs, since 2016

A 10-day public health leadership and management training for senior programme managers from various countries began at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Wednesday.

Delegates from 19 countries who are in Chandigarh to attend a 10-day leadership training at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. (HT Photo)
Delegates from 19 countries, namely Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Paraguay, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Botswana, Tajikistan, Oman, Mexico, Liberia, Zambia, Bhutan, South Sudan, Iraq, Mongolia, Mauritius, Ghana and Kingdom of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), are attending the training, being organised by the department of community medicine and School of Public Health (DCM and SPH), PGIMER.

Dr Sonu Goel, programme director and professor, DCM and SPH, said the participants will learn skills of developing and implementing effective public health policies and programmes that will help in fine tuning the health policies of their countries for achievement of sustainable development goals.

More than 1,000 senior delegates from 81 countries have already enhanced their skills through this flagship programme of the Indian Technical Economic Cooperation (ITEC), Union ministry of external affairs, since 2016.

Dr Arun Kumar Aggarwal, head, DCM and SPH, reiterated the importance of the unique public health leadership training since such skill-based trainings were not part of educational curriculum of health care programme managers of various countries.

