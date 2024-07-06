Chandigarh: 10 shops ready to remain open 24x7

Over a week after the UT administration allowed shops to remain open 24x7, as many as 10 registered shops and commercial establishments have expressed willingness to operate round-the-clock. The extended operational hours are completely voluntary, but only available to commercial establishments registered with the Chandigarh labour department, currently numbered at 13,098. (HT Photo)

The extended operational hours are completely voluntary, but only available to commercial establishments registered with the UT labour department, currently numbered at 13,098.

On June 26, in a move aimed at enhancing ease of doing business for shopkeepers and traders in Chandigarh, the labour department had issued a notification, allowing shops and commercial establishments registered under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958, to operate 24x7 throughout the year without requiring specific permission from the labour department.

To ensure effective implementation of this notification, the labour department had also issued standard operating procedures (SOP).

Department’s secretary-cum-commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh clarified that before operating during extended night hours, shops and commercial establishments already registered under the 1958 Act must submit a self-undertaking via the department’s online portal (labour.chd.gov.in), confirming that due arrangements, as per the terms and conditions of the notification, were in place.

He said multiple teams from the labour department had initiated an awareness campaign in various markets to explain the SoP for extended operational hours.

Following this, Singh said, 10 registered shops and commercial establishments had submitted self-undertakings on the department’s online portal, confirming that they had made necessary arrangements as per the notification to open during extended hours.

These shops, primarily in the grocery and food business, are located across different parts of the city. The list of shopkeepers and traders opting for extended hours has been shared with the SHO concerned to ensure the safety of staff and customers. The list has also been shared with the municipal corporation to ensure cleanliness and waste management during extended hours, he added.

To facilitate this transition, teams comprising six labour inspectors and additional staff have been formed to raise awareness, and assist interested shopkeepers and traders. Awareness meetings are scheduled in the coming weeks for the benefit of the trading community. The labour department is empowered to inspect and verify compliance with the notification’s terms and conditions.

The labour secretary also stated that any exemption could be revoked by the competent authority after providing a fair opportunity to be heard, in case of any violations.

Complaints can be forwarded to the labour department via email at “alcld-chd@chd.nic.in” or by contacting 0172-267-9000. The area labour inspector will address and take necessary action as per law.