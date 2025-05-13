Chandigarh: 145 challans issued in anti-encroachment drive in Manimajra

The enforcement wing of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) issued 145 challans to violators during an anti-encroachment campaign in the motor market area of Manimajra (Sector 13) on Monday. The drive was aimed at maintaining public order besides clearing encroachments, officials said. During the anti-encroachment drive, 105 challans were issued for unauthorised mechanic tools, iron materials and large boxes. (Sant Arora/HT)

According to officials, the drive, which was supervised by municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, was carried out under the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Led by joint commissioner Sumeet Sihag, who was accompanied by superintendent Sunil Dutt, the drive started around 6 am and continued till 2 pm with support from a task force, comprising 12 trucks, one JCB, two hydra cranes and eight enforcement personnel. Chandigarh Police personnel were also deputed to maintain law and order during the operation.

During the drive, 105 challans were issued for placing mechanic tools, iron materials and large boxes at unauthorised places. As many as 10 challans were issued for dumped/abandoned vehicles and 30 challans were issued for other types of encroachment, including benches and iron gas kits.

The entire operation was peaceful and was documented through videography for official records and transparency, officials said.

Offenders were served warnings, with the commissioner stating that any repetition of violations will lead to strict legal action as per the provisions of the Municipal Act.