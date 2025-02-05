Chandigarh: 152 await seat confirmation as Mahakumbh special train leaves on Feb 9

As many as 152 devotees are on the waiting list for getting a seat in the special train going via Chandigarh to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from Himachal Pradesh’s Amb Andaura railway station on February 9. The northern railway had announced a train--Amb Andaura Special Fare Mahakumbh Mela Special-- for the devotees. The Mahakumbh special train time schedule was designed according to holy baths on designated days. It started to run from Chandigarh on January 17 and came back the next day. It was also operational on January 20 and 25 and came back on January 21 and 26, respectively. (HT Photo)

A PR officer from the railways mentioned that the Mahakumbh special train starting from the Amb Andaura railway station and going to the Phaphamau Junction in Prayagraj has 1,324 seats in total: 360 in five sleeper classes, 900 in the general compartment, and 65 in 1 AC 3-tier.

The train number 04528/04527 is scheduled to depart from Chandigarh on February 9, 15, and 23, and come back on February 10, 16 and 24, respectively. For February 9, 106 people are on the waiting list for sleeper class and 46 for AC 3-tier.

For the train scheduled on February 15, 154 people are on the waiting list:108 for sleeper class and 46 for AC 3-tier. There are 117 people on the waiting list for the train scheduled on February 23: 38 for AC 3-tier and 79 for sleeper class. Railway protocol officer Pankaj Goyal said the waiting lists are of all stations en route from Amb Andaura to Prayagraj.

The Mahakumbh special train time schedule was designed according to holy baths on designated days. It started to run from Chandigarh on January 17 and came back the next day. It was also operational on January 20 and 25 and came back on January 21 and 26, respectively.