Chandigarh: 2 days on, police nabs murder accused who fled custody

Two days after a murder accused escaped from police custody, the Chandigarh police caught him with a knife during patrolling near Hallomajra on Saturday night. On the night of April 19, at approximately 10:45 pm, sub-inspector Gurwinder Singh, while patrolling near Hallomajra with his team, spotted the accused who allegedly attempted to flee on seeing the cops. (File)

The accused, Rintu, 27, a resident of Phase-2, Ramdarbar, who was booked in a murder case in Zirakpur on March 12, 2023, was being escorted back from a Mohali court on April 17 when he escaped by pushing one of the officers.

On the night of April 19, at approximately 10:45 pm, sub-inspector Gurwinder Singh, while patrolling near Hallomajra with his team, spotted the accused who allegedly attempted to flee on seeing the cops, thus raising suspicion. Acting promptly, the cops nabbed him and frisked him during which a knife was recovered from his possession. Rintu failed to produce any licence or permit for the weapon.

A fresh case has been registered under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Sector-31 police station. Rintu already has a long criminal history with 17 FIRs registered against him.