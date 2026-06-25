Chandigarh heritage furniture stolen: 2 FIRs registered on PU, PGI authorities’ complaint

Parallel to the administration’s efforts, the Chandigarh police registered two FIRs relating to the furniture thefts, on the complaint of Panjab University (PU) and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) authorities. The PU complaint has been made by the varsity’s chief of university security Vikram Singh while the PGIMER complaint has been made by the institute director Dr Vivek Lal. (HT File)

Both FIRs have been registered under Sections 305(E) (theft of any property of the government or of a local authority) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 11 police station against unknown persons.

The PU complaint has been made by the varsity’s chief of university security Vikram Singh while the PGIMER complaint has been made by the institute director Dr Vivek Lal.

Singh said there have been multiple cases of theft of PU furniture in the past decade and the matter has been taken up in the varsity’s apex body, Senate as well. He said the varsity guards now check all rehris and commercial vehicles to ensure stolen furniture can’t be taken away from campus. Even a single item can sell for lakhs at such auctions.

The PU syndicate in April 2023 had demoted senior assistant Niraj Kumar for his involvement after a rickshaw puller was found taking heritage furniture out of the boys’ hostel without any gate pass in 2019.

In November 2020, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police had arrested a carpenter from Baltana for his role in stealing 48 heritage chairs from the department of sociology.

Police cases, however, don’t always make it through court. In October 2022, the court of judicial magistrate Puneet Mohinia let off six people, including two women, who were arrested on charges of stealing heritage furniture from Government College of Arts in 2016, after the prosecution failed to prove the allegations. Fifteen heritage sofa chairs and a heritage table had gone missing from the college.