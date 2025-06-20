Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 2 habitual offenders held for mobile snatching in Sector 34

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 20, 2025 10:46 AM IST

They had snatched a mobile phone from a woman while she was walking from her IELTS coaching institute in Sector 34 on June 16.

Two persons involved in a violent snatching incident that left a woman injured were arrested on Thursday.

The accused are unemployed and habitual offenders, said Chandigarh police. (Getty Images)
The accused are unemployed and habitual offenders, said Chandigarh police. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as brothers Tarun, 26, and Gurdas, 23, residents of Kheri village in Derabassi. Police said both are unemployed and habitual offenders. While Tarun was previously booked in theft and snatching cases, Gurdas faces charges of dacoity and theft.

In the latest incident, they targeted Diksha Saini, a resident of Sector 46A, while she was walking from her IELTS coaching institute in Sector 34 on June 16. Saini said she was talking to her sister over phone when two men on a black motorcycle suddenly approached her. The pillion rider struck her on the head and snatched her mobile phone, following which she fell to the ground. She, however, managed to see their faces and note down the last four digits of the motorcycle’s registration number. She also noted that it was a Himachal registration number.

The snatched mobile phone and three other phones, which are suspected to be stolen property, have been recovered from the duo’s possession. They were presented in court and sent to judicial remand.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 2 habitual offenders held for mobile snatching in Sector 34
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On