Chandigarh: 2 habitual offenders held for mobile snatching in Sector 34

Two persons involved in a violent snatching incident that left a woman injured were arrested on Thursday. The accused are unemployed and habitual offenders, said Chandigarh police. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as brothers Tarun, 26, and Gurdas, 23, residents of Kheri village in Derabassi. Police said both are unemployed and habitual offenders. While Tarun was previously booked in theft and snatching cases, Gurdas faces charges of dacoity and theft.

In the latest incident, they targeted Diksha Saini, a resident of Sector 46A, while she was walking from her IELTS coaching institute in Sector 34 on June 16. Saini said she was talking to her sister over phone when two men on a black motorcycle suddenly approached her. The pillion rider struck her on the head and snatched her mobile phone, following which she fell to the ground. She, however, managed to see their faces and note down the last four digits of the motorcycle’s registration number. She also noted that it was a Himachal registration number.

The snatched mobile phone and three other phones, which are suspected to be stolen property, have been recovered from the duo’s possession. They were presented in court and sent to judicial remand.