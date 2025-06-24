Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Chandigarh: 20-year-old caught carrying firearm

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 24, 2025 09:38 AM IST

Accused Joban Kumar, a resident of Dhanas village, purchased the pistol online from Saharanpur as he had enmity with some local people, say police officials

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for carrying a firearm, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed Joban Kumar, a resident of Dhanas village, in Sector 25 on June 20. During frisking, cops recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession.

The accused in custody. (HT photo)
An FIR under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the crime branch police station. The operation was carried out by inspector Satvinder Singh, station house officer.

According to preliminary investigations, Joban had procured the firearm online for 8,000 from someone in Nukur, Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh). Police sources said the accused revealed he had purchased the weapon due to enmity with some local individuals.

Following his arrest, Joban was initially sent to two-day police remand. Now, the court has sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
