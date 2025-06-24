Chandigarh: 20-year-old caught carrying firearm

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for carrying a firearm, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed Joban Kumar, a resident of Dhanas village, in Sector 25 on June 20. During frisking, cops recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession. The accused in custody. (HT photo)

An FIR under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the crime branch police station. The operation was carried out by inspector Satvinder Singh, station house officer.

According to preliminary investigations, Joban had procured the firearm online for ₹8,000 from someone in Nukur, Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh). Police sources said the accused revealed he had purchased the weapon due to enmity with some local individuals.

Following his arrest, Joban was initially sent to two-day police remand. Now, the court has sent him to 14-day judicial custody.