Chandigarh: Prof Goyal remembers assault, evidence destruction, court told

Citing a Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature (BEOS) test report, police on Tuesday informed a local court that Prof BB Goyal of Panjab University, who is in jail and undergoing trial for the murder of his wife Seema Goyal, was directly involved in the crime. The chargesheet also mentioned that the test, conducted by the National Forensic Sciences University, indicated that Prof Goyal recalled assaulting his wife, fabricated the crime scene, disposed of evidence and also showed his anger towards her. The court dismissed the accused’s bail plea. Professor Goyal had applied for bail in the trial., for which the order is awaited, officials said. (HT File)

BEOS, unlike a polygraph, does not rely on physiological stress responses. Instead, it records EEG brainwave patterns while the subject listens to detailed crime-reconstruction narratives. Scientists analyse whether the brain reacts in ways consistent with having experienced the act rather than merely being familiar with details. It was recommended that the investigation required a more advanced test capable of indicating experiential knowledge rather than recognition or deception alone.

Instead of direct questions, he was asked scenarios regarding different elements of the case including his relationship with his wife, the day of the incident, discovering her body and calling the police. Scenarios he was presented included how his wife hailed from a poor family, how he felt his daughter didn’t keep good company, how he had an argument with his wife over Parul, his daughter, and details about the murder incident.

The probe mentioned that he remembered putting a cloth into his wife’s mouth, fabricating the crime scene and even passing stool and not flushing it at the crime scene which was corroborated by the crime scene photograph.

The report also stated that he remembered cutting the wiremesh himself, which the police had suspected to have been cut from the inside to show entry by an outsider. He also remembered disposing of evidence, such as his phone, front door key and the tool used to cut the wiremesh. The same test concluded that his daughter Parul had no involvement in the crime.

On November 4, 2021 (Diwali morning), 60-year-old Seema Goyal was found dead in a ground-floor bedroom of the family’s official residence on the PU campus, Sector 14. Her hands and legs were tied and the post-mortem examination found 5–7 injury marks, including on neck and back, indicating a struggle. The cause of death was asphyxia.

Goyal had applied for bail in the trial. A detailed order is awaited, officials said.