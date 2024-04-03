 Chandigarh: 23-year-old man convicted of snatching mobile phone in 2022 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 23-year-old man convicted of snatching mobile phone in 2022

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 03, 2024 09:36 AM IST

The convict was identified as Sunil Kumar of Kandala Village, Mohali; he was arrested on November 21, 2022, on the complaint of Arun, a labourer living in Phase 11, Mohali

A local court on Tuesday convicted a 23-year-old man who had snatched the mobile of a labourer in 2022.

The quantum of the sentence in the case will be pronounced on Wednesday. (Getty image)
The quantum of the sentence in the case will be pronounced on Wednesday. (Getty image)

The convict was identified as Sunil Kumar of Kandala Village, Mohali. He was arrested on November 21, 2022, on the complaint of Arun, a labourer living in Phase 11, Mohali.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The complainant said on November 21, he was headed home after work from Sector 11 in Chandigarh. At around 1.20 pm, when he reached near Sports Complex, Sector 50, Chandigarh, two boys came on a motorcycle and tried to snatch his mobile phone.

When he resisted, one boy attacked him on the head and another caught hold of him.

One of the accused snatched his mobile phone and 4,000 in cash, before fleeing on the bike. The complainant managed to note down the number of the bike and also apprehended one boy out of the two.

Thereafter, some passers-by called the police and a case was registered under Sections 379-A and 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-49 police station.

Eventually, Sunil was arrested, but his co-accused could not be nabbed.

Convicting Sunil, the court observed: “The accused, along with his co-accused, in furtherance of their common intention used criminal force and caused injury to the complainant while snatching his mobile phone and 4,000 and thereby committed offence punishable under Section 379-B read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is accordingly convicted thereunder.”

The quantum of the sentence in the case will be pronounced on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 23-year-old man convicted of snatching mobile phone in 2022
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On