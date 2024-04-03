Chandigarh: 23-year-old man convicted of snatching mobile phone in 2022

A local court on Tuesday convicted a 23-year-old man who had snatched the mobile of a labourer in 2022. The quantum of the sentence in the case will be pronounced on Wednesday. (Getty image)

The convict was identified as Sunil Kumar of Kandala Village, Mohali. He was arrested on November 21, 2022, on the complaint of Arun, a labourer living in Phase 11, Mohali.

The complainant said on November 21, he was headed home after work from Sector 11 in Chandigarh. At around 1.20 pm, when he reached near Sports Complex, Sector 50, Chandigarh, two boys came on a motorcycle and tried to snatch his mobile phone.

When he resisted, one boy attacked him on the head and another caught hold of him.

One of the accused snatched his mobile phone and ₹4,000 in cash, before fleeing on the bike. The complainant managed to note down the number of the bike and also apprehended one boy out of the two.

Thereafter, some passers-by called the police and a case was registered under Sections 379-A and 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-49 police station.

Eventually, Sunil was arrested, but his co-accused could not be nabbed.

Convicting Sunil, the court observed: “The accused, along with his co-accused, in furtherance of their common intention used criminal force and caused injury to the complainant while snatching his mobile phone and ₹4,000 and thereby committed offence punishable under Section 379-B read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is accordingly convicted thereunder.”

The quantum of the sentence in the case will be pronounced on Wednesday.