Chandigarh: 26.5% applicants secure seats in 57 pvt schools in UT draw

In a computerised draw of lots conducted on Wednesday for admissions under the economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) categories, only 26.5% of applicants secured seats across 57 designated private schools in the city. Out of 3,386 applications received by the UT education department, 874 seats were allotted. Responding to the concerns, director school education (DSE) Nitish Singla said the administration was reimbursing schools as per the 10% criteria it had previously laid down.

According to officials, three separate draws were conducted for three pre-primary levels under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework.

At the pre-primary level one (commonly referred to as nursery), 799 children were allotted seats. As many as 35 students were selected for pre-primary level two (LKG), and 40 for pre-primary level three (UKG). While nomenclature varies across schools, these correspond to the three classes preceding Class 1.

District education officer (DEO) Nirmal Sharma said, “The lists of selected students would be uploaded by the end of the day and will be made accessible to all 57 participating schools.”

However, resistance from some prominent private schools continues. Administrators from Vivek High School and St Kabir Public School reiterated their stand on reimbursement and compliance.

HS Mamik, director of Vivek High School, said the administration had informed them it would reimburse the school for only five out of the 22 EWS students admitted in the last two years. Similarly, Gurpreet Bakshi, administrator of St Kabir, said the department had conveyed reimbursement for six out of 20 EWS students enrolled at their institution.

Responding to the concerns, director school education (DSE) Nitish Singla said the administration was reimbursing schools as per the 10% criteria it had previously laid down. “Since the matter is sub judice, we cannot comment on our next course of action in case of non compliance,” he added. He further said that the next court hearing is set for March 12.

In 2023, both schools had been de-recognised by the education department for failing to comply with EWS norms, before the matter escalated legally. School administrators said they would be writing to the department seeking clarification on the reimbursement of dues.

Meanwhile, the department has asked parents of selected children to approach their respective schools between February 26 and March 9. Schools have been given 10 days to complete the verification process.