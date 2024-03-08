 Chandigarh: 3 held for stealing gold jewellery from PU professor’s house - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: 3 held for stealing gold jewellery from PU professor’s house

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 08, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said the accused stole around 70 tolas of gold jewellery from the house of professor Tirthankar, adding that the jewellery had been recovered

Police have arrested three youths for stealing gold jewellery worth around 54 lakh from the house of a Panjab University (PU) faculty member in Sector 37 on Tuesday.

Chandigarh Police said the accused were drug addicts and involved in multiple cases of burglaries and thefts, including at a temple. (iStock)
The accused have been identified as Tarun, Vickey and Dalip, all from Sector 49. Police said they stole around 70 tolas of gold jewellery from the house of professor Tirthankar, adding that the jewellery had been recovered.

A team led by DSP (South-West) Charanjit Singh Virk and Sector 39 SHO inspector Narinder Patial arrested them.

Police said the accused were drug addicts and involved in multiple cases of burglaries and thefts, including at a temple. All three are school dropouts, and aged between 18 and 20.

