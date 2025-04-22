Chandigarh: 3 men on the run after vandalising Sec-26 club

Three men allegedly broke into La Vella Club in Sector 26 and vandalised the property, causing damage to the DJ system, screens and liquor stock in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. The attack, which took place around 5:15 am, has been captured on the club’s CCTV cameras. Among the assailants was a relative of a former club operator, according to the police. The reason behind the attack appears to be linked to past disputes involving a former club operator to whom the club was previously leased. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In his complaint, Himanshu Arora, one of the six co-owners of the club and a resident of Sector 104 in Mohali, stated that the club had closed at around 3 am and a security guard (Vishal) was on duty when Sahil Mor, reportedly a relative of former leaseholder Sunil Nain, arrived with two others. The trio allegedly threatened the guard, broke the club’s front door with sticks and proceeded to damage several items inside, including a DJ set-up, digital screen and 8–10 liquor bottles.

The guard, who was familiar with Sahil Mor due to his previous involvement with the club, informed the manager, Ritik, who then alerted Arora. Upon reaching the club, they checked the CCTV footage and alerted the police following which a team of cops reached the spot. The accused are yet to be apprehended. The police are in the process of identifying the two other accomplices.

The reason behind the attack appears to be linked to past disputes involving a former club operator to whom the club was previously leased. According to the complainant, Sahil and his companions forcibly entered the club, allegedly in an act of retaliation or personal grudge. While the exact motive is under investigation, police suspect personal enmity behind the incident. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 26 police station under Sections 331(6), 324(5), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against Sahil Mor and the two unidentified accomplices.