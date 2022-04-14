Chandigarh: 4-day masters badminton tournament to begin today

Shuttlers Badminton Club under the aegis of Chandigarh Badminton Association will be hosting the four-day Masters All India Badminton Tournament from Thursday at Sector 38 Sports Complex.

Players in the age groups 35+, 40+, 45+,50+,55+, 60+, 65+ and 70+ from all over India will participate in the tournament. “The response has been overwhelming, with more than 1,000 entries and 500 players including ex- Olympians and international players set to take part,” said Surinder Mahajan, secretary of Chandigarh Badminton Association.

“This tournament is one of the biggest in the masters category and to motivate all participants, cash prizes to the tune of ₹8 lakhs along with trophies and gifts for all have been organised,” added Naithani, secretary of Chandigarh Shuttlers Badminton Club, which has been formed by sports enthusiasts and international badminton players of the city.

Hockey trials tomorrow

Hockey Chandigarh (HC) will hold trials on April 15 (Friday) at 2pm to select a team which will compete in the upcoming 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship to be held in Goa from May 4 to 15. The trials will be held at the Hockey Stadium in Sector 42.

According to HC general secretary Anil Vohra, players born on and after January 1, 2006, and registered with HC can participate in the trials.