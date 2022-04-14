Chandigarh: 4-day masters badminton tournament to begin today
Shuttlers Badminton Club under the aegis of Chandigarh Badminton Association will be hosting the four-day Masters All India Badminton Tournament from Thursday at Sector 38 Sports Complex.
Players in the age groups 35+, 40+, 45+,50+,55+, 60+, 65+ and 70+ from all over India will participate in the tournament. “The response has been overwhelming, with more than 1,000 entries and 500 players including ex- Olympians and international players set to take part,” said Surinder Mahajan, secretary of Chandigarh Badminton Association.
“This tournament is one of the biggest in the masters category and to motivate all participants, cash prizes to the tune of ₹8 lakhs along with trophies and gifts for all have been organised,” added Naithani, secretary of Chandigarh Shuttlers Badminton Club, which has been formed by sports enthusiasts and international badminton players of the city.
Hockey trials tomorrow
Hockey Chandigarh (HC) will hold trials on April 15 (Friday) at 2pm to select a team which will compete in the upcoming 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship to be held in Goa from May 4 to 15. The trials will be held at the Hockey Stadium in Sector 42.
According to HC general secretary Anil Vohra, players born on and after January 1, 2006, and registered with HC can participate in the trials.
-
Mild intensity quake jolts Dharamshala in Himachal
A mild intensity quake was recorded in Dharamshala town of Kangra district early on Wednesday. The quake, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale, struck at 4.58am. The epicentre was 19km deep near Chamunda Devi temple, 10km south-southeast of Dharamshala town. No loss of life or damage to property was reported. A tremor of 2.6-magnitude had jolted Mandi district on March 23, followed by another measuring 3 on the Richter scale in Kangra on March 24.
-
From parlour to animal husbandry, government loans enabling Haryana women become self-sufficient
Having lost Devi's husband Pawan Kumar in 2018, 45-year-old a mother of two daughters, Shimla Devi, was left with no other option but to start working as a labourer in her native Tandwal village. To improve her living conditions, Devi later started making mats at the village with the help of a ₹20,000 loan from a self-help group under Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Aarti Samuh.
-
PU to award 1,100 PhD degrees at annual convocation on May 6
Around 1,100 PhD scholars will be awarded doctorate degrees at Panjab University's (PU) 69th annual convocation on May 6. This includes all PhD degrees notified since the last convocation in 2019, when 493 degrees were awarded. The university had skipped the annual convocation in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 restrictions in force in Chandigarh. At the 68th annual convocation, held on April 28, 2019, a total of 1,020 students had received their degrees.
-
TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 : Shivendra grabs halfway lead
Shivendra Singh Sisodia of Gurugram struck a superb nine-under 63, the tournament's best round so far, to grab the halfway lead at the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 being played at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah (67-66) came up with a flawless 66 on Wednesday to be placed second at 11-under 133. The cut was declared at one-over 145. Fifty-seven professionals made the cut.
-
2 Sikh men attacked in NY, second assault in 10 days
New York: In the second such assault in less than 10 days, two Sikh men were attacked and robbed in Queens, New York, the same neighbourhood in the city where an elderly Sikh man was assaulted early this month. A police complaint has been filed in the incident and one person has been arrested. The attack happened “very close” to the area where septuagenarian Nirmal Singh was punched in an unprovoked assault on April 3.
