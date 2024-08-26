Chandigarh: 4 held for assaulting cop at IT Park police station

During a violent confrontation, four men assaulted constable Pawan Kumar, who is posted at Chandigarh’s IT Park police station, and tore his uniform
Four persons were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a police constable and misbehaved with a sub-inspector during an altercation at IT Park on Friday.
In his complaint, constable Pawan Kumar, who is posted at the IT Park police station, said that police had received a call about an argument at a house around 8pm. Following this, a team, comprising sub-inspector (SI) Bhagwan, assistant sub-inspector Kulbir and constable Kumar, reached the spot.
Upon arrival, the team found four men and a woman involved in a heated altercation with a resident, identified as Mohd Zahid.
Police intervened, taking both parties to the IT Park police station in an effort to resolve the matter peacefully. However, tensions escalated, leading to a violent confrontation during which the four men began assaulting constable Kumar and tore his uniform.
One of the accused, identified as Prince, 20, reportedly banged the constable’s head into a vehicle in a fit of rage.
Prince, along with Ravinder, 53, Raj Kumar, 35, and Sachdev, 22, all residents of Shastri Nagar, were promptly arrested and charged under Sections 121(1)/132 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.