 Chandigarh: 4 held for assaulting cop at IT Park police station
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: 4 held for assaulting cop at IT Park police station

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 26, 2024 10:58 AM IST

During a violent confrontation, four men assaulted constable Pawan Kumar, who is posted at Chandigarh’s IT Park police station, and tore his uniform

Four persons were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a police constable and misbehaved with a sub-inspector during an altercation at IT Park on Friday.

Police intervened during an argument at a house, taking both parties to the IT Park police station in an effort to resolve the matter peacefully. However, tensions escalated, leading to a violent confrontation during which the four men began assaulting constable Pawan Kumar and tore his uniform. (HT Photo)
In his complaint, constable Pawan Kumar, who is posted at the IT Park police station, said that police had received a call about an argument at a house around 8pm. Following this, a team, comprising sub-inspector (SI) Bhagwan, assistant sub-inspector Kulbir and constable Kumar, reached the spot.

Upon arrival, the team found four men and a woman involved in a heated altercation with a resident, identified as Mohd Zahid.

Police intervened, taking both parties to the IT Park police station in an effort to resolve the matter peacefully. However, tensions escalated, leading to a violent confrontation during which the four men began assaulting constable Kumar and tore his uniform.

One of the accused, identified as Prince, 20, reportedly banged the constable’s head into a vehicle in a fit of rage.

Prince, along with Ravinder, 53, Raj Kumar, 35, and Sachdev, 22, all residents of Shastri Nagar, were promptly arrested and charged under Sections 121(1)/132 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

