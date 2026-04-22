Chandigarh: 5-year jail to convict in 2020 snatching case

A local court has awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment to a man convicted in a 2020 chain snatching case. Parkash was declared a proclaimed offender in October 2025 after he stopped appearing in court. (HT Photo)

The convict Anil has also been awarded two years for possession of stolen property. Both sentences will run concurrently, and the time already spent in custody will be set off. The convict will also have to pay ₹25,000 for snatching and ₹2,000 for possession of stolen property.

The case dates back to June 25, 2020, when two men on a motorcycle snatched a Sector 47 resident’s gold chain right outside her house. The victim, Shobhna, had managed to jot down the snatchers’ bike registration number.

On July 7, 2020, police nabbed Anil and his co-accused Hari Parkash near Shiv Mandir in the Industrial Area.

The stolen gold chain was recovered in two broken pieces from their possession. The complainant later identified both the accused as well as the recovered property. The investigating officer also testified regarding the arrest and recovery.

Parkash was declared a proclaimed offender in October 2025 after he stopped appearing in court, and the trial proceeded against Anil.

The defence argued that the complainant had not fully supported the prosecution’s case and pointed to the absence of a test identification parade and independent witnesses. However, the court held that the evidence on record, including the identification of the accused and recovery of the stolen property, was sufficient to establish his guilt.