Chandigarh: AAP councillors seek data on waste management study tour costs

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors have sought records of money spent in the last 12 years on study tours related to the waste dumping ground and have demanded an agenda on Dadumajra dumping ground in the coming House meeting.

In a letter to the mayor Sarabjit Kaur, the councillors wrote, “There is an imminent threat to the health and lives of the citizens living in Dadu Majra, Dhanas and the adjoining areas because of the violation of laws/rules/norms by the Medical Officer Health, Municipal Corporation, and the Chandigarh Administration.”

They further alleged that MoH/MC spent crores of taxpayers’ money on study tours with the stated objective of “learning waste management”, but no data is available on the cost/impact with either the accounts team nor the MC.

“It is imperative that the MC should stop spending more money on broken machines & corrupt practices related to SWM,” they added.

Ambala police destroy 39k bottles of illicit liquor

A total of nearly 39,000 bottles of illicit liquor which had seized over the past five years were destroyed by the Ambala Police on Monday and Tuesday. The process was carried out under the supervision of a special committee constituted by superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa which was headed by assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and Shahazadpur SHO Mayank Mishra. The bottles were crushed under a road roller near Shahazadpur police station and the remains were buried in the soil with due care, said Mishra.

PU faculty member to participate in lecture at UK

Amneet Gill, who teaches history at the department of evening studies-multi-disciplinary research Centre, Panjab University, will participate in a lecture and discussion at Regent’s Park College, Oxford University, United Kingdom, on the topic “poverty and new world order” on Friday.

PU releases calendar on eminent scientists

A calendar on the theme “eminent scientists with origins in Punjab” was released on Wednesday by Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. Professor YP Verma, registrar and Gaurav Gaur, chairperson, centre for social work, were present at the event.

Workshop on cake baking, decoration techniques

The department of home science, Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 45, organised a workshop on cake baking and decoration techniques on Wednesday. The workshop was conducted by Manya Chopra, a final-year student of the college.

Youth Congress protests against Chandigarh MC

The Chandigarh Youth Congress organised a protest against the municipal corporation (MC) in Sector 17 on Wednesday. Criticising MC for charging garbage collection fee from residents and property tax from small traders, Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana said despite collection of garbage fee, Chandigarh’s cleanliness ranking had dropped, while property tax was putting a huge burden on the pockets of small traders. “MC is responsible for the cleanliness of whole city. Yet, they are charging money from residents for garbage collection. Residents are already paying several taxes to the corporation,” said Lubana.