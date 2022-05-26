Chandigarh: AAP councillors seek data on waste management study tour costs
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors have sought records of money spent in the last 12 years on study tours related to the waste dumping ground and have demanded an agenda on Dadumajra dumping ground in the coming House meeting.
In a letter to the mayor Sarabjit Kaur, the councillors wrote, “There is an imminent threat to the health and lives of the citizens living in Dadu Majra, Dhanas and the adjoining areas because of the violation of laws/rules/norms by the Medical Officer Health, Municipal Corporation, and the Chandigarh Administration.”
They further alleged that MoH/MC spent crores of taxpayers’ money on study tours with the stated objective of “learning waste management”, but no data is available on the cost/impact with either the accounts team nor the MC.
“It is imperative that the MC should stop spending more money on broken machines & corrupt practices related to SWM,” they added.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS
Ambala police destroy 39k bottles of illicit liquor
A total of nearly 39,000 bottles of illicit liquor which had seized over the past five years were destroyed by the Ambala Police on Monday and Tuesday. The process was carried out under the supervision of a special committee constituted by superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa which was headed by assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and Shahazadpur SHO Mayank Mishra. The bottles were crushed under a road roller near Shahazadpur police station and the remains were buried in the soil with due care, said Mishra.
PU faculty member to participate in lecture at UK
Amneet Gill, who teaches history at the department of evening studies-multi-disciplinary research Centre, Panjab University, will participate in a lecture and discussion at Regent’s Park College, Oxford University, United Kingdom, on the topic “poverty and new world order” on Friday.
PU releases calendar on eminent scientists
A calendar on the theme “eminent scientists with origins in Punjab” was released on Wednesday by Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. Professor YP Verma, registrar and Gaurav Gaur, chairperson, centre for social work, were present at the event.
Workshop on cake baking, decoration techniques
The department of home science, Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 45, organised a workshop on cake baking and decoration techniques on Wednesday. The workshop was conducted by Manya Chopra, a final-year student of the college.
Youth Congress protests against Chandigarh MC
The Chandigarh Youth Congress organised a protest against the municipal corporation (MC) in Sector 17 on Wednesday. Criticising MC for charging garbage collection fee from residents and property tax from small traders, Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana said despite collection of garbage fee, Chandigarh’s cleanliness ranking had dropped, while property tax was putting a huge burden on the pockets of small traders. “MC is responsible for the cleanliness of whole city. Yet, they are charging money from residents for garbage collection. Residents are already paying several taxes to the corporation,” said Lubana.
-
PSHRC seeks report on ‘lack of infrastructure’ at Faridkot medical college
The Punjab State Human Rights Commission ordered the director, health services and family welfare, to submit a report on the alleged lack of infrastructure at the government-run Guru Gobind Singh Medical College at Faridkot. The GGSMCH is a tertiary care hospital, which caters to patients from various districts of south Malwa region- Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar and Bathinda, and also from Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan.
-
Chandigarh: Transfer orders of 3 doctors revoked hours after being issued
Hours after the Chandigarh health department issued transfer letters to 12 doctors serving at government health facilities on Wednesday, three of them were cancelled citing administrative reasons. As per the order, SMO at the civil dispensary in Sector 19, Dr Paramjyoti,was transferred to the office of the director of health services after 1997. The order stated that any attempt to cancel or modify the transfer will amount to misconduct and action will be initiated.
-
Ludhiana | Poor infrastructure, dearth of resources starving mid-day meal scheme
Seventeen years after the Centre's pioneering mid-day meal scheme was implemented in the state, gaping holes in infrastructure requirements and dearth of resources continue to riddle its implementation in government and government-aided schools. Meals for all schools covered under the scheme would be cooked at a single location. However, the practice was discontinued due to concerns over hygiene, and schools were asked to hire their own cooks.
-
PGIMER’s standing academic committee to take up re-introduction of interviews as part of entrance tests today
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's (PGIMER) standing academic committee will take up the agenda of re-introducing interviews as part of the DM/MCh entrance examinations in its meeting on Thursday. In June 2021, the association of resident doctors had written to the PGIMER director urging the withdrawal of the agenda to reintroduce practicals/ interviews as part of the entrance examination.
-
Insurance fraud: 3 held from Noida for cheating Chandigarh man of ₹8.5 lakh
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested four men from Noida on Tuesday for allegedly duping a Chandigarh resident of ₹8.5 lakh. The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, 32, of Bharam Puri, Delhi; Jatinder Kumar Paras, 29, a native of Bulandshar, Uttar Pradesh (UP); Rohit Kumar, 29, of Ghaziabad, UP and Saqib Khan, 26, of Gamri Sudama Puri, Delhi.
