Chandigarh | AAP issues show-cause notice to 6 MC councillors for voting against party lines
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued show-cause notices to six of its councillors for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House meeting of April 30.
Those put on notice are Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26). Most of them are considered close to former mayor and party leader, Subhash Chawla.
The show-cause notice, issued by AAP’s Chandigarh unit convenor Prem Garg, asked the councillors to respond by Thursday afternoon as to why they voted in favour of the agenda item brought by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led MC even as AAP had decided to seek deferment of the item in question. The item in question was about work contract for road sweeping to be awarded to M/s Lions Services Limited.
“It was clearly discussed that all councillors shall demand deferment of the agenda item so that AAP can procure some time to go through the terms and conditions of the tender. During the meeting, leader of the house Yogesh Dhingra demanded the polls,” the notice says.
Garg said that based on their responses further action will be taken by the party. “This act of indiscipline is not acceptable and shall be viewed seriously by the party leadership,” the letter further says.
The councillors’ move had resulted in major embarrassment to the party. The agenda item was passed with 19 votes in the House of 35. Fighting its first MC elections last year, AAP had surprised many by becoming the single-largest party with 14 councillors in the House of 35. BJP has 13, Congress 7 and Shiromani Akali Dal 1. Congress councillors had stayed away from the voting.
-
Chandigarh Policy Pangs | Leasehold to freehold policy blueprint remains on paper
For three long decades, the Chandigarh administration has been toing and froing on a comprehensive policy for conversion of sold commercial leasehold properties to freehold. Nearly 70% commercial and industrial plots in the city are leasehold, allowing occupation for a limited period, mostly 99 years, with government agencies holding the ownership rights.
-
Two booked for burning 33-year-old man alive in Lalru
Seven days after the burnt body of a 33-year-old man was found in Lalru, police booked a couple in the case. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ashraf of Uttar Pradesh, lived in a rented accommodation. The deceased's body was found on April 26. On the evening of April 26, the deceased's brother was told by the accused that they dropped the victim off in Zirakpur.
-
Private builder in Zirakpur booked for not giving possession of flat to couple
The Zirakpur police on Tuesday booked the owners of a private housing project for not giving possession of a flat to a couple despite allegedly taking money from them. The complainants Ajay Kumar Arora and his wife Ruchi Arora, residents of VIP Road, alleged that they had bought a flat from Barnala Developers in September 2020 for ₹51.52 lakh. After taking the money, the developers neither gave them the flat nor returned the amount.
-
Ambala | Two held in 25 theft cases of transformers parts
With the arrest of two men from Yamunanagar on Monday, the CIA Naraingarh unit of the Ambala Police have resolved 25 criminal cases in which transformer parts such as wires, oil were allegedly stolen in district in the last one year. The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Sadhaura blocks of the neighbouring town, who were presented before a court on Tuesday that sent them to five-day remand.
-
Delhiwale: Jai Bharati, Vande Bharati
Bharati lives in Delhi with husband, Ravi, who is 27, and their three-year-old son Bhupen. Her other son lives with her in-laws in their village in Jhansi. Bharati is a labourer, and so is her husband. “But he earns more than me,” says Bharati. This afternoon, Bharati is working on a central Delhi roadside. Bharati isn't sure when she will be able to enrol him in a school. It won't be in Delhi, she remarks.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics