Ghaziabad: Grandfather, uncle held for murder of 35-year-old

Ghaziabad: Police on Monday arrested the grandfather and an uncle of a 35-year-old man found dead in a pool of blood in his Noor Nagar house on Sunday, police said. Police identified the victim as Ashwini Singh. Police recovered the murder weapon from his 79-year-old grandfather Bhim Singh, and uncle Rajesh Singh, 48. (Representational image)

Police identified the victim as Ashwini Singh. Police recovered the murder weapon from his 79-year-old grandfather Bhim Singh, and uncle Rajesh Singh, 48.

Officials said the suspects first tried to mislead the police, stating that the 35-year-old arrived at their house on September 12 with three friends, while CCTV footage showed he was alone.

ACP (Nandgram) Ziauddin Ahmad told HT, “Ashwini walked into the house alone around 10.30pm. When the police questioned the suspects, they confessed to the crime. They claimed they were debt-ridden due to Ashwin’s drinking habits, who also demanded a share from the money his grandfather received after selling a portion of the house earlier this year.”

“Around 11.30pm on September 12, the suspects overpowered Ashwin when he walked in. They hit his head with sticks and used a wood chopper to inflict multiple injuries on his body. Afterward, they placed the body on the first-floor terrace and called the police the next morning. The two were arrested after a detailed investigation,” the ACP added.

On Sunday, police registered a case under BNS Section 103(1) for murder against unidentified suspects based on the complaint by Ashwini’s father.

Bhim told police that he allegedly paid R1.5 lakh to people who lent money to Ashwini for drinking.

“The suspects initially told police that Ashwini complained of ill health and they put him to bed; however, he was found dead the next day. The suspects raised a cry and informed the police,” the ACP said.

Rajesh told mediapersons at Ghaziabad police lines on Monday, “Ashwini used to get drunk and attack us whenever we denied him money. On the night of the murder, he manhandled us. We first gave him sleeping pills, and then attacked him with sticks. My father (Bhim) would never report his misbehaviour to the police because it was a family matter.”