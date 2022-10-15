Chandigarh administration issues 96 temporary licences for sale of green crackers

The UT administration on Friday issued 96 temporary licences for sale of green crackers through a draw of lots.

Through the draw, held under the supervision of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Central) Sanyam Garg, licensees were allotted sites in Sectors 20, 29, 35, 43, 46 and 49, Manimajra and Ram Darbar.

A total of 1,474 applications were received for the temporary licences. All license holders have been directed to give an undertaking that they will sell only green crackers certified by National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute, a subsidiary of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and that they will comply with all orders and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

After two years of complete ban on bursting of crackers, the UT administration had last month allowed the use of green crackers this year, but only on Dussehra, Diwali and Gurpurb.