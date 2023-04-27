Chandigarh vigilance department launches helpline number
Complaints regarding bribe/favour/any corrupt practice demanded by any government official working under the Chandigarh administration can be made at the helpline – 8360817378 – which also has WhatsApp facility
The vigilance department of the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday launched a helpline for the public to lodge their complaints.
Complaints regarding bribe/favour/any corrupt practice demanded by any government official working under the administration can be made at the helpline – 8360817378 – which also has WhatsApp facility. The department has also issued landline numbers – 0172-2760820/0172-2740012 – and e-mail addresses — sspvigc.chd@nic.in and vigilance-chd@nic.in.