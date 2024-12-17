Menu Explore
Chandigarh administrator felicitates nonagenarians on International Day of Older Persons

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 17, 2024 09:32 AM IST

The Chandigarh administrator emphasised that this day serves as a reminder to recognise and celebrate the wisdom, experience, and contributions of senior citizens in shaping the society

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday felicitated nonagenarians, citizens over the age of 90 years, who continue to lead healthy and active lives, during a ceremony organised at Law Bhawan in Sector 37 to mark International Day of Older Persons.

The event was organised by the Chandigarh Senior Citizens Association. The association’s vice-president, Brij Kalra, felicitated UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on the occasion. (HT File Photo for representation)
The event was organised by the Chandigarh Senior Citizens Association. The association's vice-president, Brij Kalra, felicitated UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on the occasion. (HT File Photo for representation)

The event was organised by the Chandigarh Senior Citizens Association. The association’s vice-president, Brij Kalra, felicitated Kataria on the occasion.

Kataria congratulated the awardees and applauded their service to the society.

Kataria highlighted that the International Day of Older Persons is an occasion to honour those who have dedicated their lives to the service of society, family, and the nation. He emphasised that this day serves as a reminder to recognise and celebrate the wisdom, experience, and contributions of senior citizens in shaping the society.

Kataria commended the efforts of the Chandigarh Senior Citizens Association to enhance the lives of the elderly through physiotherapy, acupressure, yoga, adult education, and computer training programmes. He mentioned that the association, established on April 16, 1996, aims to address the needs of senior citizens in Chandigarh.

