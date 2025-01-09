Chandigarh: Admissions at government schools for entry-level classes to start from January 10

The UT education department is set to start admissions for entry-level classes in government schools from January 10. The applicants can fill the forms at any government or government-aided school. The last date to fill the forms is February 10. The applications can be filled free of cost to make the process easier for students. This move was introduced last year when the parents raised concerns about spending money at cyber cafes and the final application would turn out to be invalid. (HT Photo)

For admission, the child’s date of birth certificate will be required as a proof. This can include Aadhaar Card, passport or residential proof. Parents can select 10 options in total. The admissions will be made as per the provisions of the Right to Education Act. A computerised draw of lots will be conducted for which the date has not yet been finalised. However, the entire process would be completed by February 20.

