Chandigarh admn assigns charges to HCS, PCS officers

With HCS officer Isha Kamboj and PCS officer Rohit Gupta returning to their parent cadres, the UT administrator has assigned charges to other officers.

PCS officer Amandeep Singh Bhatti has been assigned the charge of additional secretary, cooperation, UT, while HCS officer Pradhuman Singh has been deputed as joint secretary, local government.

PCS officer Sorabh Kumar Arora has been assigned the charge of joint secretary, urban planning and Metro; and Nitish Singla, PCS, that of joint secretary, labour.

Sanyam Garg, HCS, will handle the charge of joint registrar cooperative societies, and Naveen, DANICS, the charge of director, tourism.