 Chandigarh admn assigns charges to HCS, PCS officers - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh admn assigns charges to HCS, PCS officers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 08, 2024 08:32 AM IST

PCS officer Amandeep Singh Bhatti has been assigned the charge of additional secretary, cooperation, UT, while HCS officer Pradhuman Singh has been deputed as joint secretary, local government

With HCS officer Isha Kamboj and PCS officer Rohit Gupta returning to their parent cadres, the UT administrator has assigned charges to other officers.

With HCS officer Isha Kamboj and PCS officer Rohit Gupta returning to their parent cadres, the UT administrator has assigned charges to other officers. (HT file photo for representation)
With HCS officer Isha Kamboj and PCS officer Rohit Gupta returning to their parent cadres, the UT administrator has assigned charges to other officers. (HT file photo for representation)

PCS officer Amandeep Singh Bhatti has been assigned the charge of additional secretary, cooperation, UT, while HCS officer Pradhuman Singh has been deputed as joint secretary, local government.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

PCS officer Sorabh Kumar Arora has been assigned the charge of joint secretary, urban planning and Metro; and Nitish Singla, PCS, that of joint secretary, labour.

Sanyam Garg, HCS, will handle the charge of joint registrar cooperative societies, and Naveen, DANICS, the charge of director, tourism.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn assigns charges to HCS, PCS officers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On