Chandigarh admn forms panel to look into expansion of Model Jail

In compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions, the UT administration has constituted a committee to assess the jail infrastructure in Chandigarh, and take a call on the number of additional jails to be constructed. In compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions, the UT administration has constituted a committee to assess the jail infrastructure in Chandigarh, and take a call on the number of additional jails to be constructed. (HT File)

The committee will be headed by district and sessions judge, and have district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and superintendent, Model Jail, as members, and secretary, district legal services authority, as the convenor.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The panel will also look into incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) for mulakaats (communication with relatives and friends) and tele-medicine facilities for the ease of inmates.