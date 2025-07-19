Chandigarh: Admn gears up for furniture market razing

The administration has planned to deploy over 1,000 police personnel to maintain law and order during the upcoming demolition drive scheduled to begin at 7 am on July 20 (Sunday) at the Furniture Market, Sector 53, Chandigarh. The fire department has been instructed to remain on standby, while the health department will ensure the availability of emergency medical services. (HT File)

During a review meeting on Friday, the Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav, directed the police department to prepare a detailed deployment strategy, ensuring the presence of both male and female personnel, and mobilising quick response teams (QRTs) on site.

The DC emphasised the importance of seamless inter-departmental coordination and directed all concerned departments to provide full logistical support to ensure the smooth execution of the drive. He instructed that comprehensive arrangements be made for safety, traffic regulation, fire preparedness, medical assistance, and post-demolition clearance.

The fire department has been instructed to remain on standby, while the health department will ensure the availability of emergency medical services. The engineering department will oversee the technical execution of the demolition, and the municipal corporation will be responsible for the prompt removal of debris and waste.

The DC reiterated that the drive is being undertaken in accordance with legal provisions and in the larger public interest. He urged all departments to carry out their responsibilities with utmost diligence and coordination.

The meeting was attended by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and senior officials from the police department, fire department, engineering department, health department, and municipal corporation, Chandigarh.