Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Admn gears up for furniture market razing

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 10:16 am IST

During a review meeting on Friday, the Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav, directed the police department to prepare a detailed deployment strategy, ensuring the presence of both male and female personnel, and mobilising quick response teams (QRTs) on site

The administration has planned to deploy over 1,000 police personnel to maintain law and order during the upcoming demolition drive scheduled to begin at 7 am on July 20 (Sunday) at the Furniture Market, Sector 53, Chandigarh.

The fire department has been instructed to remain on standby, while the health department will ensure the availability of emergency medical services. (HT File)
The fire department has been instructed to remain on standby, while the health department will ensure the availability of emergency medical services. (HT File)

During a review meeting on Friday, the Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav, directed the police department to prepare a detailed deployment strategy, ensuring the presence of both male and female personnel, and mobilising quick response teams (QRTs) on site.

The DC emphasised the importance of seamless inter-departmental coordination and directed all concerned departments to provide full logistical support to ensure the smooth execution of the drive. He instructed that comprehensive arrangements be made for safety, traffic regulation, fire preparedness, medical assistance, and post-demolition clearance.

The fire department has been instructed to remain on standby, while the health department will ensure the availability of emergency medical services. The engineering department will oversee the technical execution of the demolition, and the municipal corporation will be responsible for the prompt removal of debris and waste.

The DC reiterated that the drive is being undertaken in accordance with legal provisions and in the larger public interest. He urged all departments to carry out their responsibilities with utmost diligence and coordination.

The meeting was attended by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and senior officials from the police department, fire department, engineering department, health department, and municipal corporation, Chandigarh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Admn gears up for furniture market razing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On