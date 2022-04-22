Chandigarh admn gives slum-dwellers two days to leave before razing Colony Number 4
Moving ahead with its plan to carry out a demolition drive in Colony Number 4 to reclaim public land, the UT administration on Thursday directed the colony residents to remove their belongings and vacate the land before April 23.
Estate Office personnel on Thursday made public announcements at the colony asking residents to remove their belongings, as when the administration takes action against the illegal constructions, any damage to belongings will not be its responsibility.
Earlier on February 15, the Estate Office had put up eviction notices at the colony and a nearby smaller hutment cluster, Sanjay Colony, stating, “This colony is illegal and will be demolished within two months. So, it is hereby ordered to vacate the same.”
The administration has been making repeated attempts to get the land vacated for more than three years. Around 10,000 slum-dwellers are estimated to be living in the colony.
Around 4,000 families have already been allotted flats at the Rehabilitation Colony in Maloya under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme 2006.
In a previous attempt to vacate the land in 2019, the administration had issued eviction notices, directing the residents to vacate the land within 21 days. But the demolition drive was never initiated due to Covid-19 pandemic and MC elections.
UT officials maintain that the process of resettlement of the eligible residents under the rehabilitation scheme has been completed, and proper procedures have been followed in terms of allowing time for vacating the land and issuing requisite notices.
“Most eligible slum-dwellers who were found eligible after the biometric survey conducted in 2006 have been rehabilitated,” said an official.
Significantly, the administration had set a deadline of March 2017 to make Chandigarh a slum-free city. In line with this, it had razed Colony Number 5, Mazdoor Colony, Kuldeep Colony, Pandit Colony, Nehru Colony, Ambedkar Colony, Kajheri Colony and Madrasi Colony.
But several small and big pockets of slums areas still remain.
Opposing the administration’s notice, a local resident and Aam Aadmi Party secretary Rajinder Yadav said, “We have tried to approach the administration on the issue for the past three months, but nobody has listened to us. We have only a day to decide on our strategy. It is grossly unfair towards the residents.”
Without specifying a date, deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer Vinay Pratap Singh said the demolition drive will be started soon.
-
AAP plea against mayoral polls filed with altered documents: Chandigarh DC tells HC
The Chandigarh deputy commissioner on Thursday claimed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who have challenged elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, filed the plea with “manipulated documents”. The DC's response came on a plea filed by AAP candidates, who lost the election to all three posts on January 8 and are seeking its quashing.
-
Wallet of bride’s brother stolen from engagement party at Chandigarh hotel
Engagement celebrations turned sour after the wallet of the bride's brother was stolen at a hotel in Sector 43 on Wednesday. According to police, the ring ceremony was underway when the bride's brother realised Naveen Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan's wallet was stolen. Police are scanning the hotel's CCTV cameras for clues about the thief, who has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.
-
Three booked for grabbing Zirakpur hotel, threatening to kill owner
The Zirakpur police have booked three men for grabbing the hotel of a debt-ridden businessman and threatening to kill The victim, Ishan Sharma. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Paramjit Singh Saluja, both residents of Lajpat Nagar, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and Satnam Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The victim, Ishan Sharma, lives in Sector 7, Panchkula, and owns Hotel Almeida in Zirakpur.
-
Students protesting on campus required to carry ID cards: Panjab University
Panjab University on Thursday made it compulsory for students to carry their ID cards while participating in any protest on the campus. Student bodies had also organised a joint protest earlier this month. Students For Society president Sandeep said it was a direct attack on students' democratic rights. PU DUI Renu Vig said, “Students have been advised to carry their ID cards with them only to ensure there are no outsiders on the campus.”
-
Chandigarh: CBI arrests debt recovery officer for accepting ₹70,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested an officer with the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Sector 17 for accepting ₹70,000 as bribe. The arrest came following a complaint by a resident of Kaithal, Haryana. There he met the accused, Sunil Kumar Tiwary, who sought a bribe of ₹2 lakh to help Tiwary and later settled for ₹70,000. As Tiwary accepted the bribe, he was caught red-handed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics