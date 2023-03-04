Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn implements revised guidelines for crèches

Chandigarh admn implements revised guidelines for crèches

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2023 03:16 AM IST

As per central guidelines, the honorarium of crèche worker and helper has been fixed at ₹6,500 and ₹3,250 per month, respectively

In line with the directions of the Union ministry of women and child development, the Chandigarh administration has revised the guidelines for crèches under Mission Shakti.

The Chandigarh social welfare department is running 56 crèches, through the Indian Council for Child Welfare, where around 1,000 children are enrolled. (HT File Photo)
The UT social welfare department is running 56 crèches, through the Indian Council for Child Welfare, where around 1,000 children are enrolled.

For each crèche having up to 25 children, a balsevika (child care teacher) and a helper have been deputed.

As per the ministry’s instructions, the honorarium of crèche worker and helper has been fixed at 6,500 and 3,250 per month, respectively.

Further, 50% of the standalone crèches will be merged with nearest Anganwadi centres by next year and the remaining by 2025 to have a single Anganwadi-cum-crèche model, where services, including early childhood education, immunisation and nutrition, will be provided, apart from looking after children of working parents.

Story Saved
Saturday, March 04, 2023
