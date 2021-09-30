Chandigarh admn objects to plea allowing repair works in Kansal

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday objected to a plea of Kansal Enclave Residents Welfare Association, Mohali, that demands repair and maintenance of basic amenities be allowed in the area.

The plea came in view of the Punjab and Haryana high court’s stay on demolition and construction activity in the Sukhna catchment area.

UT’s counsel Jaiveer Chandel told the high court (HC) bench of justice Jaswant Singh and justice HS Sidhu that if the plea is allowed, it would affect Sukhna Lake as a major portion of Kansal comes under its “zone of influence”.

Urging the court to defer hearing and not pass any interim order, Chandel sought more time for a detailed reply, following which the matter has been adjourned for November 17. Punjab and other parties have also not responded to the plea yet.

The residents welfare association, in the plea filed on September 24, said that they are facing difficulties and inconvenience due to the deteriorating condition of roads and other amenities, and should be allowed to carry out repair, maintenance and improvement of basic amenities, such as electricity, sewerage, roads and drainage.

The fresh application has been filed in a matter in which suo motu proceedings were initiated by the HC to save the lake in 2009.

In March 2020, the court while disposing of this matter had directed Punjab and Haryana to pay ₹100 crore each as fine for allowing constructions and ordered that all structures in the catchment area, as demarcated by the Survey of India in 2004, be demolished. However, later, the court had agreed to re-examine the boundaries while staying demolition and construction activity in the area.