Chandigarh admn orders demolition of illegal liquor shop in Kaimbwala

The sub divisional magistrate (SDM central) has ordered demolition of an unauthorised liquor shop in Kaimbwala village in compliance with the orders by the Punjab and Haryana high court. During a hearing in high court, it was contended by the naib tehsildar (periphery) that the structure is unauthorised, falling within the Sukhna Catchment area. (HT file photo for representation)

The liquor shop was constructed on agricultural land in the periphery area of Kaimbwala village, which is declared as a controlled area. This construction contravenes various sections of the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952.

A notice was issued on May 6, allowing the violator to present their case on May 15 but despite multiple opportunities, no satisfactory reply was submitted. During the hearing, it was contended by the naib tehsildar (periphery) that the structure is unauthorised, falling within the Sukhna Catchment area.

The SDM has directed the violator to demolish the unauthorised construction within six weeks from the issuance of the order and restore the land to its original state. Failure to comply will result in the administration taking necessary measures for demolition, and the cost of the demolition will be recovered as arrears of land revenue.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Partap Singh said to ensure effective actions against fresh illegal/unauthorised constructions and encroachment in the periphery, the UT administration is adopting a “zero” tolerance policy.