Chandigarh admn readies 100-day plan for development post election

The UT administration has chalked out a 100-day action plan for development works in the city that will be initiated after the model code of conduct (MCC) is lifted on June 6 following polling on June 1. With close to six weeks left before the poll code is lifted, the Chandigarh administration had set into motion preparations to speed up development projects thereon. (HT Photo)

UT adviser Rajeev Verma has started holding meetings with heads of different departments about the possible progress in terms of development in the 100 days post elections and all pending works.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A senior officer said, “Information is being collected about the works to be undertaken by the departments concerned in the 100 days post June 6 and about any works still pending. Voting in Chandigarh is to be held in the last phase on June 1, while the election dates were announced on March 16. From this day, the model code of conduct came into force, stalling all development works.”

Thus, with close to six weeks left before the poll code is lifted, the administration had set into motion preparations to speed up development projects thereon. Apart from department-wise pending projects, the adviser had also looked into any ongoing court cases and new proposals where work can be undertaken.

After receiving all information, the adviser has started holding meetings with HODs and secretaries on the action plan for implementation, said officials familiar with the matter.

Meetings with many of these departments have already been completed.

What’s in the pipeline

Among the projects already in the pipeline for execution after the elections are upgrade and new construction of government schools; shifting of grain, fruit and vegetable market from Sector 26 to Sector 39; master plan to promote tourism; developing infrastructure under the provisions of Electric Vehicle policy; more electric buses; and implementation of RESCO model for free installation of rooftop solar plants .