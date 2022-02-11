Chandigarh admn rolls out draft e-vehicle policy

From offering subsidies on purchase of electric vehicles (EV) to road tax exemption and modification of buildings, the UT administration has embarked on an ambitious plan to give a major push to eco-friendly transport options in the city.

The plan, inscribed in the draft Chandigarh EV Policy 2022, was approved by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday. The administration has sought people’s views on the draft, following which the final policy will be implemented from April 1.

Apart from exempting them from road tax, the policy incentivises adoption of all types of EVs. In addition to this, a special early bird incentive will also be given to vehicles purchased and registered in the first year of the policy period.

The policy incentivises adoption of all types of EVs. (HT)

EV start-ups will be encouraged through monetary incentives, like payment of patent registration fees. Administration will also promote industry-led E-Mobility Centre of Excellence for advance electric and automotive research.

Skill enhancement centres will be set up and short-term courses on electric mobility, electric vehicle supply equipment, and battery manufacture and maintenance will be offered in public and private educational institutions.

As per the draft policy, reuse of EV batteries and setting up of recycling businesses will be encouraged. Disposal of EV batteries in trash/landfills will be strictly prohibited.

The electric vehicle advisory committee and electric vehicle implementation committee will oversee the policy’s implementation.

The draft policy will be available on www.solar.chd.gov.in under the news and updates section as well as on UT administration’s website: www.chandigarh.gov.in.

Residents can also send their suggestions to the chief executive officer, CREST, Paryavaran Bhawan, first floor, Sector 19-B, via post and email, or in-person.

Charging stations

Under the policy, public charging infrastructure will be set up in every sector. The aim is to install 100 charging stations in Chandigarh within the first two years.

For setting up public charging stations, ₹5 lakh, 100% GST exemption and 100% electricity duty exemption have been proposed, while ₹6,000 will be given for private charging stations.

Also, within six months of the policy’s implementation, it will be mandatory for all petrol pumps to set up EV charging infrastructure.

Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.