Tiger Shroff's team denies any statement about actor expressing shock over assassination attempt in Mumbai
Tiger Shroff escaped an assassination attempt in Mumbai on October 18 as unidentified miscreants shot at him.
On October 18, three assailants publicly fired guns at Tiger Shroff in the Juhu area in Mumbai. The actor did not sustain any bullet wounds, while his driver and a bystander did. Ten persons have been apprehended in the case so far from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.
Tiger Shroff's spokesperson clarifies
An NDTV report cited sources saying that Tiger gave a statement expressing shock to Mumbai Police's Crime Branch.
"I am in deep shock. I do not wish to say anything right now. Who would want to carry out such a life-threatening attack on me, and why," he was reported to have said.
However, when contacted, Tiger Shroff’s spokesperson refuted the report and said, “This news is completely untrue. Tiger has not made any such statement. No such thing has happened.”
Tiger Shroff’s team warns against AI videos
In his first pictures after the incident, Tiger was seen wearing bandages on his arm and shoulder, which worried his fans. His team posted a video showing burn marks on his skin, which seemed to explain the bandages. The official Team Tiger Shroff page posted a short video to explain the marks on his body. Tiger’s team also put out a statement after the firing attack, warning against the circulation of misinformation and AI videos. “We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments,” read a portion of their statement.
They also wrote, “It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public.” The team warned of legal consequences for those continuing to spread misinformation.
Meanwhile, PTI reported that a 22-year-old man was arrested in Indore on Saturday in connection with the shooting incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, while Mumbai police recovered two firearms from Surat that were allegedly used to target the actor's car, officials said.
Arrests in Tiger’s case were made within hours of the incident, with three suspects being picked up in Kota and brought to Mumbai. Gangster Anil Pandit, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post. Four suspects in the case have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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