 Chandigarh admn’s Panchayat Bhawan lost ₹1 crore in 5 years: Audit - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh admn’s Panchayat Bhawan lost 1 crore in 5 years: Audit

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Mar 29, 2024 09:34 AM IST

According to the report obtained under the Right to Information Act, Panchayat Bhawan has two large exhibition halls rented out to various organisations for commercial purposes

The UT local audit department has found that Panchayat Bhawan in Sector 18 (now converted into UT Guest House-2), which falls under the UT hospitality department, suffered losses to the tune of 1 crore between 2019 and 2023.

The report also highlighted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, 132 beds were utilised during a two-month quarantine period in 2020, resulting in a loss of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34 lakh due to lack of commercial bookings. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The report also highlighted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, 132 beds were utilised during a two-month quarantine period in 2020, resulting in a loss of 34 lakh due to lack of commercial bookings. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the audit report obtained under the Right to Information Act (RTI), Panchayat Bhawan has two large exhibition halls rented out to various organisations for commercial purposes. The report indicates a revenue loss of 39 lakh due to cancellation of hall number 502 on one occasion.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Additionally, the 2.15 lakh taken as advance for booking hall number 502 was utilised for renting hall number 501 to the same tenant. Then, hall number 501 was leased out for three years with a meagre increase of 500 per day without following the proper procedure.

In financial year 2022-23, the report stated, the hospitality department granted 31 lakh and 34 lakh, respectively, for salaries, wages and payments to retired staff to make UT Guest House-2 a sustainable entity. However, a condition was set that 50% of the society’s share will be deposited in the Consolidated Fund of India to the extent of fund transfer, but till date nothing has been done.

The report also highlighted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, 132 beds were utilised during a two-month quarantine period in 2020, resulting in a loss of 34 lakh due to lack of commercial bookings. This amount was to be recovered from the department concerned, but the authorities failed to do so. The audit further found that the society should address the matter with the department concerned and failing that it should be brought to the general body of the society for necessary action.

Even after repeated attempts, UT hospitality director Amit Kumar could not be contacted for comments.

Furthermore, the report revealed a loss of around 24 lakh as the salaries of staff running the canteen were paid from the society fund.

As per the report, in year 2021-22, a kitchen was allowed to be run by the UT hospitality department without intimating the provision of memorandum of association of Panchayat Bhawan society with the condition that revenue/sale proceeds of food and beverages will be deposited in the central treasury under receipt head of hospitality department by the secretary. But the salaries of the staff were paid from the society fund.

RK Garg, who obtained the information under the RTI Act, said, “I urge the UT adviser to scrutinise the accounts of such societies seriously in the interest of revenue.”

Panchayat Bhawan, which was converted into UT Guest House-2 in 2019, has 28 rooms and two big halls. The room rent is 1,792 per day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn’s Panchayat Bhawan lost 1 crore in 5 years: Audit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On