Chandigarh: Advertisement control order, property tax discussed at market welfare bodies’ meet
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Monday called a meeting of market welfare associations to discuss issues concerning the MCC.
During the meeting, various issues were discussed, including advertisement control order, enforcement and property tax, etc. and they assured to resolve all the issues immediately and that the issues pending with the Chandigarh administration will be followed separately.
The office-bearers of the Chandigarh Business Council (CBC), an apex traders’ body of Chandigarh, raised issues pertaining to infrastructure development on firefighting systems, property tax, etc.
CBC president Chander Verma stated that buildings in the city are more than 40 to 45 years old and they were erected as per plans applicable at that time. As per the fire norms, every building must have its own overhead water tanks of the capacity of 50,000 liters. These buildings cannot take the load of that huge tank capacity on one roof. The authorities should adopt a community firefighting system for each block of the buildings.
CBC chairman Neeraj Bajaj said that illegal vendors are again mushrooming in the no-vending zone of Sector 17 and selling fake branded items to people. He demanded stern action against violators.
Meanwhile, members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal spoke about the MC’s recent drive against hoarding. President of the CBM Charanjiv Singh took up the issue of beautification and upgradation of markets and permitting signboards for upper floors of showrooms in the markets. He also pleaded for a waiver of ₹10 per day penalty on the late transfer of property in MC records. General secretary Sanjeev Chadha demanded the removal of vendors from markets and shifting them to the vending zones and allowing reasonable space for the keeping of products within pillars by shopkeepers. Patron CBM Diwakar Sahoonja spoke for the shopkeepers of Sector 11 market who are the majority in essential services pharmacy and diagnostic centres who will be adversely affected by the proposed construction of underground parking in the market.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics