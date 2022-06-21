Chandigarh: Advertisement control order, property tax discussed at market welfare bodies’ meet

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Monday called a meeting of market welfare associations to discuss issues concerning the MCC.

During the meeting, various issues were discussed, including advertisement control order, enforcement and property tax, etc. and they assured to resolve all the issues immediately and that the issues pending with the Chandigarh administration will be followed separately.

The office-bearers of the Chandigarh Business Council (CBC), an apex traders’ body of Chandigarh, raised issues pertaining to infrastructure development on firefighting systems, property tax, etc.

CBC president Chander Verma stated that buildings in the city are more than 40 to 45 years old and they were erected as per plans applicable at that time. As per the fire norms, every building must have its own overhead water tanks of the capacity of 50,000 liters. These buildings cannot take the load of that huge tank capacity on one roof. The authorities should adopt a community firefighting system for each block of the buildings.

CBC chairman Neeraj Bajaj said that illegal vendors are again mushrooming in the no-vending zone of Sector 17 and selling fake branded items to people. He demanded stern action against violators.

Meanwhile, members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal spoke about the MC’s recent drive against hoarding. President of the CBM Charanjiv Singh took up the issue of beautification and upgradation of markets and permitting signboards for upper floors of showrooms in the markets. He also pleaded for a waiver of ₹10 per day penalty on the late transfer of property in MC records. General secretary Sanjeev Chadha demanded the removal of vendors from markets and shifting them to the vending zones and allowing reasonable space for the keeping of products within pillars by shopkeepers. Patron CBM Diwakar Sahoonja spoke for the shopkeepers of Sector 11 market who are the majority in essential services pharmacy and diagnostic centres who will be adversely affected by the proposed construction of underground parking in the market.