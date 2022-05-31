Chandigarh adviser directs officials to formulate plan for shifting Sector 26 mandi

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday inspected the Sector 26 vegetable market (mandi) and directed the deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh to come up with an action plan to shift the mandi to Sector 39.

The administration is working on different models–rental or outright sale of shops for the Sector 39 mandi. “The most immediate solution can be the rental model to shift the market,” a UT official said.

In August 2015, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the UT administration to start work on the mandi.

Though the administration in its affidavit to the court had said that the market would open in Sector 39 by March 31, 2016, things could not be finalised on time.

Only limited facilities and buildings have been built so far at the venue, including one shed and five toilet blocks. In its plan, the administration had decided to get the market committee office, Kisan Seva Kendra, cold storage and an office block built for commission agents here.

Speaking about the shift, an official said, “The move to shift the mandi has not found favour with many shop owners. There are around 163 licensees in the mandi, of which 30 deal in grains and the rest in fruits and vegetables. Safety of materials, transportation to sheds of the new mandi and amenities at the new mandi are some of the issues.”

“Also, ownership rights over shops in new mandi at subsidised rates is also a point. The action plan will address these issues. But the Sector 26 mandi will have to be shifted as it has become too congested and there is no space to expand it,” the official added.