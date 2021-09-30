Chandigarh adviser for timely promotions to keep morale high

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to ensure that promotion cases of employees working in various government departments in Chandigarh are taken up on time.

“There were several complaints of undue delay in promotions. This is causing demoralisation among the staff. All heads of departments will be directed by the personnel and finance departments to enforce timely promotions. The performance evaluation of heads will be linked to it,” said Dharam Pal.

Similar directions have been given for student stipends and scholarships. “In my experience, this is not being done properly. It will also be rectified,” he said.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

Ex-DGP’s house case: Court issues notice to DC

The additional and sessions judge, Mohali, Parminder Singh Grewal, on Wednesday issued a notice to the Mohali deputy commissioner to submit a compliance report on whether former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini is depositing ₹2.5 lakh rent per month for the house in Sector 20, Chandigarh, that had been provisionally attached.

The house is question, where Saini has been residing, had allegedly been purchased with tainted money, resulting in loss to the government exchequer.

The DC has been asked to submit the compliance report by October 22. The court had sought a compliance report on July 16 too. On Wednesday, the court said no report had been submitted by DC, who was appointed to collect the rent from Saini and deposit it in the district treasury.

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Chandigarh Police registered a kidnapping case after a 13-year-old girl went missing from her house in Sector 25 on Tuesday afternoon.

She was later traced to a relative’s house. The girl had reportedly left the house after being rebuked by her mother for watching television.

Symposium on gender-inclusive cities

Alliance Francaise de Chandigarh and Institut Francais Jaipur, in collaboration with the Social Design Collaborative, organised a series of online events around the theme of gender-inclusive cities, which culminated with a public symposium on Wednesday.

Experts and students of design and architecture deliberated upon on ways to make public spaces more accessible and safer for all genders, class, caste, age and abilities.

Plantation drive held

Direct Taxes Regional Training Institute (DTRTI) organised a plantation drive at its office in Sector 34A to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Over 50 saplings were planted in earthen pots by officers and officials of the institute.

The drive was also simultaneously run at different ministerial staff training units under the DTRTI located at Panchkula, Patiala, Shimla, Ludhiana and Amritsar.

Walkathon marks World Heart Day

To commemorate World Heart Day, a walkathon was organised at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Nearly 30 patients treated for various cardiac complications by Dr RK Jaswal, director of cardiology and director, Cath Lab, participated in the event and were felicitated.

The group was led by five survivors of cardiac arrest, who were treated by Dr Jaswal with effective stenting.