Chandigarh advocate collects 1.1 lakh fee while posing as colleague, booked

Police have booked an advocate of the Chandigarh district court for taking ₹1.1 lakh payment by masquerading as his colleague. The case dates back to September 2023 A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

In his complaint, the victim, Netrapal, who works for a Panchkula-based businessman, told police that his boss had rented an accommodation with Bharti Airtel. For registration of the lease deed, the services of advocate Mandeep Singh of chamber number 148-A were engaged. When he went to give cash to the respective advocate, another advocate, Shivjeet Singh Virk, portraying himself as Mandeep Singh, collected the money from him.

Industrial area based car firm’s former AGM booked on suspicion of fraud

Police have booked the former assistant general manager (AGM) of an Industrial Area, Phase 1, based car firm for making a fraudulent car deal and duping the firm.

Em Pee Motors of Industrial Area Phase 1 through their legal team have submitted a complaint against their former AGM, Harpreet Singh of Sector 27. They alleged that he was in charge of the sale and purchase of old cars and had been working there since 2021. On July 5, 2023, he had made a deal for two cars for ₹27 lakh. He had insisted the accounts department make the payment. After which he resigned. The complaint was filed on the suspicion of him benefitting from the deal. A case has been registered under Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area police station.

Daria village-based jeweller booked in fraud case

In another incident, a resident of Daria village had alleged that Kailash Nath and other of Laxmi Jewellers in their village had taken a gold ring and ₹12,000 in cash from him on November 18, 2022, to make a new ring. But, they neither made a new ring nor returned the old one or the money. A case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC was registered.