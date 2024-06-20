Chandigarh airport gets hoax bomb threat email

A bomb threat was received at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, early Wednesday morning, prompting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to beef up security and checking. A bomb threat was received at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, early Wednesday morning, prompting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to beef up security and checking. (HT File)

As per information, the email, with the subject ‘two bombs’, was sent to multiple airports across the country from the ID ‘Syrianterrorist@dnmx.org at 4:50 am.

No bombs were found and the email turned out to be a hoax, said an airport official.

The officer added that the threat mail had been sent out to 25 airports on Tuesday and around 15 airports on Wednesday.

“We increased the frisking of the baggage and conducted rigorous checking at the airport throughout the day but there is nothing to worry as all operations are going as per the routine,” a security officer said.