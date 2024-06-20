 Chandigarh airport gets hoax bomb threat email - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh airport gets hoax bomb threat email

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 20, 2024 09:36 AM IST

As per information, the email, with the subject ‘two bombs’, was sent to multiple airports across the country from the ID ‘Syrianterrorist@dnmx.org at 4:50 am.

A bomb threat was received at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, early Wednesday morning, prompting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to beef up security and checking.

A bomb threat was received at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, early Wednesday morning, prompting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to beef up security and checking. (HT File)
A bomb threat was received at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, early Wednesday morning, prompting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to beef up security and checking. (HT File)

As per information, the email, with the subject ‘two bombs’, was sent to multiple airports across the country from the ID ‘Syrianterrorist@dnmx.org at 4:50 am.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

No bombs were found and the email turned out to be a hoax, said an airport official.

The officer added that the threat mail had been sent out to 25 airports on Tuesday and around 15 airports on Wednesday.

“We increased the frisking of the baggage and conducted rigorous checking at the airport throughout the day but there is nothing to worry as all operations are going as per the routine,” a security officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh airport gets hoax bomb threat email
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On