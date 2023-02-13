Chandigarh airport’s shuttle service losing steam

Launched with much fanfare in March 2022, nearly a year later, the shuttle bus service at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, seems to have lost favour with air passengers.

The service was launched by Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on March 22 last year to provide passengers an affordable, reliable and comfortable transport option to reach local destinations after landing at the airport.

Compared to hundreds charged by cabs, the service is available for ₹100 per passenger at a punctual schedule.

In the first month of its launch, the service, operated by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), had received encouraging response from passengers.

As per officials, the passenger footfall was either on par or even better than that seen on CTU’s local buses, as the income from the shuttle buses was nearly ₹18 per km compared to the latter’s ₹16- ₹18 per km.

Thereon, the footfall diminished for a couple of months, before again picking up in July and August (see box). However, ever since, the shuttle service has fetched CTU less than ₹13 per km every month, going down to even ₹10.84 per km in January 2023, a 10-month average of just ₹14 per km.

Apart from ₹16- ₹18 per km from local buses, CTU earns a much decent ₹28 per km on sub-urban routes and ₹35 per km from long-route buses in comparison.

Compared to hundreds charged by cabs, the shuttle service is available for ₹100 per passenger at a punctual schedule. (HT)

‘Passengers prefer reaching destinations directly’

Officials said the shuttle service’s poor last-mile connectivity was the primary reason for the declining response.

“Passengers prefer to reach home directly, while the bus only goes to Sector-17 ISBT and Panchkula after stoppages at Sohana and Sector-43 ISBT. However, due to availability of the bus service at the airport, taxi operators have been charging fairly,” said Pradhuman Singh, director, transport, UT.

“While the bus service entails a flat rate of ₹100 per passenger, taxi rides for similar distances can cost up to ₹1, 000,” said Singh, adding that more stoppages and routes were being considered.

For the convenience of passengers, hoardings and kiosks regarding the shuttle service are set up at key points around the airport. A service counter is also available to guide passengers about the facility, which also includes water bottles and newspapers for them.

Passenger information boards have been installed at the airport to inform travellers about the buses’ expected time of arrival.

However, city-based architect Surinder Bahga, who is a frequent air traveller, questioned, “Why will someone take the shuttle bus service travel to ISBT, only to board another bus, auto or taxi to reach their destination?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON