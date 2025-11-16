Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Ambulance carrying ITBP jawan collides with stationary car at Sector-16 light point

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 06:56 am IST

Car driver said he had come to a complete halt at the red light in front of GMSH-16 and was standing at the front of the lane. Moments later, an SML white ambulance (registration number CH01GA-3408) came and rammed into the left side of his car.

An ambulance transporting a critically ill ITBP jawan collided with a stationary car at the traffic lights outside Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector-16 on Saturday, leading to chaos at the spot and an urgent transfer of the patient to another vehicle.

The damaged car and the ambulance near GMSH-16 in Chandigarh on Saturday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)
The damaged car and the ambulance near GMSH-16 in Chandigarh on Saturday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

According to the car owner, Shiwam Malhotra, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, he was on his way to Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12, when the incident occurred. Malhotra stated that he had come to a complete halt at the red light in front of GMSH-16 and was standing at the front of the lane. Moments later, an SML white ambulance (registration number CH01GA-3408) came and rammed into the left side of his car.

The impact of the collision caused significant damage to his vehicle, including the left wheel, rear windscreen, and left rear tyre. Malhotra said that when he got out and questioned the driver, he identified himself as Harmesh Chander, a resident of Rampur Saini village in Derabassi.

Police investigation revealed that the ambulance was carrying an ITBP jawan who was suffering from a heart ailment. To prevent any delay in medical care, the jawan’s relatives immediately shifted him into another private vehicle present nearby. He was then rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Ambulance carrying ITBP jawan collides with stationary car at Sector-16 light point
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

An ambulance transporting a critically ill ITBP jawan collided with a stationary car outside the Government Multi Speciality Hospital in Sector-16, leading to chaos and the urgent transfer of the patient to a private vehicle. The incident was reported by car owner Shiwam Malhotra, with police confirming the jawan is now receiving treatment at PGIMER.