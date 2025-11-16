Chandigarh: Ambulance carrying ITBP jawan collides with stationary car at Sector-16 light point

An ambulance transporting a critically ill ITBP jawan collided with a stationary car at the traffic lights outside Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector-16 on Saturday, leading to chaos at the spot and an urgent transfer of the patient to another vehicle. The damaged car and the ambulance near GMSH-16 in Chandigarh on Saturday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

According to the car owner, Shiwam Malhotra, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, he was on his way to Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12, when the incident occurred. Malhotra stated that he had come to a complete halt at the red light in front of GMSH-16 and was standing at the front of the lane. Moments later, an SML white ambulance (registration number CH01GA-3408) came and rammed into the left side of his car.

The impact of the collision caused significant damage to his vehicle, including the left wheel, rear windscreen, and left rear tyre. Malhotra said that when he got out and questioned the driver, he identified himself as Harmesh Chander, a resident of Rampur Saini village in Derabassi.

Police investigation revealed that the ambulance was carrying an ITBP jawan who was suffering from a heart ailment. To prevent any delay in medical care, the jawan’s relatives immediately shifted him into another private vehicle present nearby. He was then rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where he is currently undergoing treatment.