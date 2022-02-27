Chandigarh and Mohali administrations launch helplines for people stranded in Ukraine
The administrations of Chandigarh and Mohali have released helpline numbers for their residents stuck in Ukraine. Chandigarh has launched the helpline number 112 and Mohali two numbers – 0172-221-9505 and 0172-221-9506. All numbers will be functional 24X7. Family members should contact the helplines with all possible information, including stranded person’s Ukraine address, university/college name, father’s name and passport number.
NRI wanted in fraud case nabbed from Delhi airport
PU professor appointed as associate editor of journal
Four booked for snatching phone
Man eyeing study visa duped of ₹18 lakh
SK Mishra new PEC registrar
Over 300 examined at Bahra Hospital health camp
