Two held for abducting, raping two minor girls in Chandigarh, Panchkula

Police teams in Chandigarh and Panchkula have arrested two youths for kidnapping and raping two minor girls in separate cases. In the Panchkula case, Raj Kumar, a resident of Shakti Nagar, Kalka, was arrested for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl on March 27 and raping her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the Chandigarh case, police arrested Ravi, 22, a resident of Ram Darbar, following a probe into a March 4 case registered at the Sector-31 police station.

The girl’s mother had approached the police after her daughter had gone missing from home. She had alleged that Ravi had abducted her daughter after luring her with promise of marriage.

After registering a case, police constituted a team under the supervision of Sector-31 SHO and conducted raids at various location. The accused was arrested and the minor girl was rescued.

Through medical examination at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, the girl was found pregnant. As such, police booked the accused under Section 376 (2)(n) (whoever commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sector-31 police station.

In a similar case in Panchkula, Raj Kumar, a resident of Shakti Nagar, Kalka, was arrested for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl on March 27 and raping her.

According to police, the accused also made an obscene video of the girl and had been threatening to circulate it if she revealed the matter to anyone.

The girl’s family alleged that he beat them up, boasting that they would be able to cause him no harm.

Subsequently, police registered a case under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and various sections of the POCSO Act at the Kalka police station.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and presented before a court on Sunday from where he was sent to six-day police remand.