Chandigarh: Anindita Mitra takes charge as MC commissioner

Building the city’s waste management capacity, humane stray cattle management, optimum utilisation of technology in the delivery of services and development of villages will be some of the top priorities of Anindita Mitra, who took charge as the Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner on Monday.

A 2007-batch Indian Administrative Services officer of the Punjab cadre, she has succeeded KK Yadav, whose term ended on Sunday.

“We need to build our capacity of waste management to the extent that whatever waste is produced in a day is managed the same day. We will strive to make the city No. 1 in swachhta rankings,” said Mitra.

On stray cattle management, she stressed on the need to strike a balance between citizen’s safety and humane treatment of stray animals.

Mitra added that as Chandigarh is already providing a number of municipal services to citizens in an efficient manner, it is time to optimise the use of technology to further improve the system.

Also on her priority list is the development of 13 villages recently added to the municipal jurisdiction. “Providing those suburban areas with efficient municipal services will be a top priority,” she said.

On the issue of the MC’s financial crunch, Mitra said: “I have to study the details of the MC’s fund status. We can have short-, middle- and long-term plans keeping in mind the funds available. I am sure that with proper financial planning, we will be able to move ahead.”

Stating that all stakeholders, including citizens, employees and political parties, will be taken on board, Mitra said: “Every stakeholder is important for us. Every stakeholder has some aspirations and priorities; it is for us to balance all these priorities. Most of the time, these interests are not conflicting in nature.”

Besides holding the post of deputy commissioner in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Hoshiarpur, Mitra has remained the director, information and public relations, Punjab, twice. She has also served as the director of department of food and civil supply, Punjab.