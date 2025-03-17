Chandigarh: Army sepoy held for murdering cop wife

Four days after a Chandigarh Police constable was found dead insider her locked car in Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, on Tuesday, police have arrested her husband, a sepoy in the army, for murdering her. The victim, Sapna, was found dead on the back seat of her car under suspicious circumstances on March 11. Notably, the car keys were missing, forcing the police to break the car’s window to retrieve the body. (iStock)

Cracking the case, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police nabbed Parvinder, who is posted at the Western Command, from Ambala on Saturday after a four-day manhunt.

Her brother had accused her husband, Parvinder, a resident of Goria village in Jhajjar district of Haryana, of the murder, leading to a murder FIR against him.

The post-mortem examination had revealed that Sapna succumbed to fatal head injuries, prompting the crime branch to launch a hunt for the accused.

Mandeep Dhanda, in-charge of crime branch, said the accused was arrested on Saturday and presented in court, which granted a two-day police remand for further interrogation. Investigators are probing the motive behind the murder, as the exact reason remains unascertained.

Police will be questioning the accused in detail to determine the sequence of events leading to Sapna’s murder and establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to Gaurav, Parvinder informed him on March 11 that Sapna was not answering her phone calls and also didn’t get back home. A friend informed Gaurav that she had gone to Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula. Upon reaching there, he saw her car in the parking lot, with Sapna lying dead inside.