Chandigarh: As drug traffickers exploit couriers, NCB holds awareness session

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) conducted an awareness meeting on Thursday to address the growing concern of drug trafficking through parcel and courier services. In the meeting, various guidelines to prevent drug peddling through courier networks were issued. Based on discussions and suggestions from stakeholders, certain guidelines were proposed including mandatory OTP verification for both sender and receiver at the time of booking and delivery. (HT photo for representation)

The meeting was attended by Dhiraj Kumar, DSP crime, inspector Amar Shankar from the NCB and inspector Baldev Singh, SHO, police station ANTF and representatives of various courier companies operating in Chandigarh.

The officials highlighted that drug traffickers are increasingly exploiting parcel and courier networks to smuggle narcotic substances. To counter this emerging threat, valuable insights and preventive measures were shared with the participants.

The courier company representatives were directed that KYC must be done at booking counters, including a valid photo ID (e.g. Aadhaar, Driving License) and a local address proof. For foreign nationals, copies of valid passports and VISA are mandatory. Physical delivery without verified ID or invalid addresses must be avoided. Booking of medicines or supplements must be accompanied by a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

It was also discussed that CCTV cameras must be installed at all booking counters with a minimum 30-day footage retention. Regular training and awareness sessions for courier staff to be done. Courier companies were also advised to maintain strict internal vigilance to prevent any collusion of employees with drug syndicates.