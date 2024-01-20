Chandigarh bags laurels at Smart Cities expo

Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) bagged laurels at the ninth Smart Cities India Expo, being awarded the Best Solid Waste Management Practices and provision of SCADA for Solid Waste Management on Friday. Chandigarh pocketed multiple distinctions at the ninth Smart Cities India Expo. (HT File)

The award was received by CSCL additional chief executive officer Anisha Shrivastav during the Smart Cities India Award Ceremony at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

CSCL chief executive officer Anindita Mitra said, “State-of-the-art garbage transfer stations and material recovery facilities (MRFs) at three locations in the city ensure efficient and segregated handling of municipal waste. These facilities reduce waste volume by recovering reusable and recyclable materials, leading to an annual fuel saving of approximately ₹1.6 crore.”

“Revenue is being generated by selling the recyclable waste. All the door to door collection vehicles are GPS enabled and are monitored real time through SCADA, improving service delivery and optimising resources,” she added.

Highlighting the GPS-enabled vehicles, Mitra said, “It provides citizens with real-time information on vehicle arrival. These SWM projects have not only contributed to environmental sustainability but have also generated direct employment for over 900 people in the city.”

Smart City Chandigarh had earlier received an award for its door-to-door garbage collection SCADA, in India Smart Cities Awards Contest (ISAC) 2023 and was felicitated during a ceremony at Indore, Mitra added.